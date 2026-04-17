Patrick Wisdom Injury: Lands on IL with oblique injury

The Mariners placed Wisdom on the 10-day injured list Friday due to a left oblique strain, retroactive to Wednesday.

Wisdom may have picked up the injury during his last outing Tuesday against the Padres, when he struck out in his lone plate appearance. Wisdom is eligible to be activated from the IL in late April, though oblique injuries tend to take more time to recover from. Rob Refsnyder (personal) was activated from the Mariners' paternity list in a corresponding move.