Patrick Wisdom News: Activated from injured list
The Mariners activated Wisdom (oblique) from the 10-day injured list Monday.
Wisdom was shelved for the last month of action with a left oblique strain but has been deemed ready to roll after playing eight rehab contests with Triple-A Tacoma. The 34-year-old is likely to serve primarily in a reserve role for Seattle.
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