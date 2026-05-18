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Patrick Wisdom News: Activated from injured list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2026

The Mariners activated Wisdom (oblique) from the 10-day injured list Monday.

Wisdom was shelved for the last month of action with a left oblique strain but has been deemed ready to roll after playing eight rehab contests with Triple-A Tacoma. The 34-year-old is likely to serve primarily in a reserve role for Seattle.

Patrick Wisdom
Seattle Mariners
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