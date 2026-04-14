Patrick Wisdom News: Contract selected

The Mariners selected Wisdom's contract from Triple-A Tacoma on Tuesday.

The 34-year-old joined Seattle as a non-roster invitee in January after spending the 2025 campaign playing in the Korea Baseball Organization, and he'll get a look in the majors with Rob Refsnyder going on the paternity list. Wisdom has enjoyed a strong start to the campaign at Tacoma with nine homers and a 1.145 OPS in 15 games. He isn't likely to see significant playing time with the Mariners but could see some action against left-handed pitching.