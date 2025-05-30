Paul Blackburn Injury: In line for spot start against LAD

Blackburn (knee) will most likely come off the injured list for a spot start next week against the Dodgers, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Given that Blackburn's most recent rehab start (6.1 innings) was Wednesday, it would make sense for him to start either Monday or Tuesday in Los Angeles. He has a 2.55 ERA, 0.74 WHIP and 17:7 K:BB in 17.2 innings over his last three rehab starts.