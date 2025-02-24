Paul Blackburn Injury: Path clearing for rotation spot

Blackburn (back) may be ticketed for a spot in the Opening Day rotation if Sean Manaea (oblique) begins the season on the injured list, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Blackburn will need to prove that he's healthy himself, of course, but Frankie Montas (lat) was already expected to be sidelined into May, so the Mets' rotation depth is being tested early. Kodai Senga, Clay Holmes and David Peterson are the only locks for starting jobs right now, with Blackburn, Griffin Canning and Tylor Megill competing for the remaining spots, but if New York sticks with its plan to use a six-man rotation, there would be room for all three. The Mets have three off days in the first 15 days of their schedule however, so they could delay those plans until mid-April. Blackburn underwent spinal surgery in October, but he's throwing live batting practice sessions in camp and is on track to be ready for Opening Day.