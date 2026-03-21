Paul Blackburn News: Limiting runs in spring action

Blackburn has posted a 1.88 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 12:7 K:BB over 14.1 innings spanning five appearances (including two starts) during Grapefruit League play.

The WHIP and walks aren't going to excite anyone, but Blackburn has at least managed to mostly keep opponents from crossing home plate. The veteran hurler is slated for his first full season with the Yankees after joining the club in late August last year. Blackburn will likely serve in middle- and long-relief during the regular season, and his previous experience as a starter gives the Yankees insurance in case a spot start is needed along the way.