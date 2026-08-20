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Paul Blackburn News: Seeing more high-leverage work

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 20, 2026

Blackburn notched a hold against the Orioles on Wednesday, allowing one hit and issuing one walk while striking out one batter over one scoreless inning.

Blackburn worked as the final bridge to closer David Bednar, entering in the eighth inning with New York up 5-3. The veteran right-hander got into a bit of trouble in yielding a one-out single and issuing a two-out free pass, but he got out of the jam by inducing a Leody Taveras popout. The scoreless frame earned Blackburn a hold for the second straight day and extended his streak of scoreless outings to 10 (spanning 11.1 innings). Blackburn has five holds during that span after registering just two holds across his initial 38 appearances of the campaign. He's earned the higher-leverage opportunities with what is tracking to be easily a career-best season that includes a 1.80 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 57:27 K:BB across 70 frames over 48 outings.

Paul Blackburn
New York Yankees
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