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Paul Blackburn News: Tapped for start Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 6, 2026

Blackburn will start Thursday's game against the Rangers, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

Ryan Weathers was scratched from his scheduled start Thursday due to an illness he suffered earlier in the week, so Blackburn will step in for a spot start. The 32-year-old righty finished the 2025 regular season with a 6.23 ERA and 1.51 WHIP over 39 innings but has been much better to kick off the 2026 campaign, logging a 3.21 ERA and 1.36 WHIP through 14 frames. He'll benefit from a favorable matchup Thursday against a Rangers offense that ranks 28th in MLB with 137 runs scored on the year.

Paul Blackburn
New York Yankees
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