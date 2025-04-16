Paul DeJong Injury: Expected to go on injured list

The Nationals are likely to place DeJong (face) on the 10-day injured list, Andrew Golden of The Washington Post reports.

DeJong was hit in the face by a pitch in the sixth inning of Tuesday's game versus the Pirates. There's no word yet on the specifics of his injuries, but he will need some down time. Trey Lipscomb is slated to take his roster spot and Amed Rosario is likely to see the bulk of the starts at third base while DeJong is out.