Paul DeJong Injury: Undergoing hamstring surgery
DeJong is set to undergo season-ending hamstring surgery, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.
DeJong was placed on the full-season injured list with Triple-A Toledo on Thursday with what was described as a leg injury. It is now understood to be a hamstring issue, and the 32-year-old will now set his sights on being ready to go for spring training in 2027.
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