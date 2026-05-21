Paul DeJong headshot

Paul DeJong Injury: Undergoing hamstring surgery

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 21, 2026

DeJong is set to undergo season-ending hamstring surgery, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

DeJong was placed on the full-season injured list with Triple-A Toledo on Thursday with what was described as a leg injury. It is now understood to be a hamstring issue, and the 32-year-old will now set his sights on being ready to go for spring training in 2027.

Paul DeJong
Detroit Tigers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Paul DeJong See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Paul DeJong See More
Leaderboard of the Week: Good D, Bad O
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Good D, Bad O
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
105 days ago
Leaderboard of the Week: Fastball Swinging Strike Rate
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Fastball Swinging Strike Rate
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
210 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
243 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
250 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
257 days ago