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Paul DeJong News: Becomes free agent

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 1, 2026

The Yankees released DeJong on Friday after he exercised the opt-out clause in his minor-league contract, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

The opportunity for DeJong at the major-league level wasn't there, so he will seek employment elsewhere. DeJong has slashed .203/.361/.516 with six home runs and a 16:18 BB:K in 23 games at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre this season. The veteran infielder should draw interest from other teams, but he might have to accept another minor-league deal.

Paul DeJong
 Free Agent
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