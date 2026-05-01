Paul DeJong News: Becomes free agent

The Yankees released DeJong on Friday after he exercised the opt-out clause in his minor-league contract, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

The opportunity for DeJong at the major-league level wasn't there, so he will seek employment elsewhere. DeJong has slashed .203/.361/.516 with six home runs and a 16:18 BB:K in 23 games at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre this season. The veteran infielder should draw interest from other teams, but he might have to accept another minor-league deal.