Paul DeJong News: Lands in Washington

DeJong agreed to a one-year, $1 million contract with the Nationals on Sunday, Andrew Golden of The Washington Post reports.

Jose Tena and Trey Lipscomb were set to compete for the starting role at third base during spring training for the Nationals, but DeJong may now be the favorite for the job. The 31-year-old played in 139 regular-season games with the White Sox and Royals last season and provided his typical low-contact, high-power production with 24 homers, a .227 average and 32.4 percent strikeout rate.