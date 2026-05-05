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Paul DeJong News: Latches on with Tigers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2026

The Tigers signed DeJong to a minor-league contract Tuesday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

DeJong opted out of his minor-league deal with the Yankees last week after slashing .203/.361/.516 with six home runs and a 16:18 BB:K in 23 games at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. With Javier Baez (ankle) on the injured list and Gleyber Torres (side) also banged up, DeJong could get a look with the big club sooner rather than later.

Paul DeJong
Detroit Tigers
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