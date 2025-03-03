Paul DeJong News: Smacks first homer of spring

DeJong went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Astros.

The veteran infielder got hold of a Josh Hader offering in the third inning, giving DeJong his first long ball of the spring. Although he didn't sign with the Nationals until mid-February, DeJong is the favorite to be the team's Opening Day third baseman after slugging 24 homers in 139 games last season split between the White Sox and Royals, albeit with a mediocre .227/.276/.427 slash line. Prospect Brady House is having a strong start to camp however, and DeJong could simply be keeping the hot corner warm for the 21-year-old.