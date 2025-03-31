Fantasy Baseball
Paul DeJong headshot

Paul DeJong News: Three hits in Sunday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2025

DeJong went 3-for-3 with two doubles in Sunday's win over the Phillies.

After an 0-for-6 start to his Nationals tenure with five strikeouts, DeJong broke out with two-baggers off Aaron Nola and Jose Ruiz. The veteran infielder is just a placeholder at third base for Washington, but he slugged 24 homers in 139 games last year between the White Sox and Royals and he could provide some thump from the bottom half of the order. DeJong isn't likely to do much more than that, however -- he's posted a strikeout rate north of 30 percent in each of the last three seasons, leading to a .205/.263/.372 slash line in 1,119 plate appearances.

Paul DeJong
Washington Nationals
