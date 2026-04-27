Paul DeJong News: Will opt out if not promoted

DeJong informed the Yankees on Monday that he will opt out of his minor-league contract at the end of April if he's not promoted to the majors, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

DeJong has posted a .900 OPS with six home runs over 22 games with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. However, with Anthony Volpe (shoulder) poised for activation from the injured list this week, the Yankees may have a tough time squeezing DeJong onto the big-league roster.