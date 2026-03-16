Paul Gervase News: Optioned to Triple-A

Gervase was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Monday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Gervase fared well during his time with the big-league club this spring, as he turned in a 2.89 ERA and 0.86 WHIP with 11 strikeouts over 9.1 frames. However, it wasn't enough to earn himself a spot on the Opening Day roster. Gervase is in line to begin the 2026 campaign at Triple-A Oklahoma City, where he'll serve as bullpen depth.