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Paul Gervase News: Optioned to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 16, 2026 at 5:20pm

Gervase was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Monday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Gervase fared well during his time with the big-league club this spring, as he turned in a 2.89 ERA and 0.86 WHIP with 11 strikeouts over 9.1 frames. However, it wasn't enough to earn himself a spot on the Opening Day roster. Gervase is in line to begin the 2026 campaign at Triple-A Oklahoma City, where he'll serve as bullpen depth.

Paul Gervase
Los Angeles Dodgers
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