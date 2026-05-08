Paul Gervase News: Recalled from OKC
The Dodgers recalled Gervase from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Friday.
After posting a 3.65 ERA and 1.57 WHIP over 12.1 innings in Triple-A, Gervase will get the call to return to Los Angeles as the roster replacement for Tyler Glasnow (back). Gervase surrendered four earned runs in 8.1 big-league innings between Tampa Bay and Los Angeles last season, and he'll likely be limited to middle-relief duties while with the Dodgers.
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