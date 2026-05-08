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Paul Gervase News: Recalled from OKC

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 8, 2026

The Dodgers recalled Gervase from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Friday.

After posting a 3.65 ERA and 1.57 WHIP over 12.1 innings in Triple-A, Gervase will get the call to return to Los Angeles as the roster replacement for Tyler Glasnow (back). Gervase surrendered four earned runs in 8.1 big-league innings between Tampa Bay and Los Angeles last season, and he'll likely be limited to middle-relief duties while with the Dodgers.

Paul Gervase
Los Angeles Dodgers
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