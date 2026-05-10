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Paul Gervase News: Sent back to minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2026

The Dodgers optioned Gervase to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Sunday.

Los Angeles promoted right-hander Wyatt Mills from Oklahoma City to take Gervase's spot in the bullpen. Gervase was unlikely to be available for at least the next day or two after he struck out five and allowed one run on four hits and one walk across three innings of long relief in Saturday's 7-2 loss to Atlanta.

Paul Gervase
Los Angeles Dodgers
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