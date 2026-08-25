Paul Gervase News: Sent back to minors
The Dodgers optioned Gervase to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Monday.
Gervase was promoted last Friday but did not make an appearance during his brief time with the big club. He's clearing off the roster to make space for the return of Tyler Glasnow (back), who will start Tuesday's game versus Atlanta.
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