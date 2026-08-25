Paul Gervase headshot

Paul Gervase News: Sent back to minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 25, 2026

The Dodgers optioned Gervase to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Monday.

Gervase was promoted last Friday but did not make an appearance during his brief time with the big club. He's clearing off the roster to make space for the return of Tyler Glasnow (back), who will start Tuesday's game versus Atlanta.

Paul Gervase
Los Angeles Dodgers
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