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Paul Gervase News: Sent to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 31, 2026

The Dodgers optioned Gervase to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Sunday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

The right-hander has been up with the Dodgers for the past couple weeks but made just one relief appearance. Across his two stints in the majors this season, Gervase has given up one earned run on five hits with a 5:2 K:BB over five innings.

Paul Gervase
Los Angeles Dodgers
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