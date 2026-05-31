Paul Gervase News: Sent to Triple-A
The Dodgers optioned Gervase to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Sunday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
The right-hander has been up with the Dodgers for the past couple weeks but made just one relief appearance. Across his two stints in the majors this season, Gervase has given up one earned run on five hits with a 5:2 K:BB over five innings.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Paul Gervase See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Paul Gervase See More