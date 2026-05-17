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Paul Gervase News: Up in big leagues

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 17, 2026

The Dodgers recalled Gervase from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Sunday.

Gervase was up with the Dodgers for a couple days earlier in May and allowed one run with five strikeouts over three innings before returning to Triple-A. He's now back in the majors and is likely to fill a low-leverage role out of the bullpen.

Paul Gervase
Los Angeles Dodgers
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