Paul Gervase News: Up in big leagues
The Dodgers recalled Gervase from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Sunday.
Gervase was up with the Dodgers for a couple days earlier in May and allowed one run with five strikeouts over three innings before returning to Triple-A. He's now back in the majors and is likely to fill a low-leverage role out of the bullpen.
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