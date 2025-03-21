Fantasy Baseball
Paul Goldschmidt headshot

Paul Goldschmidt Injury: Expected back Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2025

Goldschmidt (back) said Friday that he expects to return to the lineup for Saturday's Grapefruit League game versus the Phillies, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

Goldschmidt missed his target date to return, as he had hoped to play Thursday or Friday. However, he said his sore back is close to 100 percent and the decision was made to give it another day. Goldschmidt remains confident he'll be ready to go for Opening Day.

Paul Goldschmidt
New York Yankees
