Paul Goldschmidt Injury: Remains out Friday

Goldschmidt (back) remains out of the Yankees' lineup for Friday's contest against the Tigers, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports.

Goldschmidt had eyed either Thursday or Friday for his return to Grapefruit League play, but that goal wasn't met. It's not cause for concern yet, as the Yankees could just be exercising extra caution with the first baseman. The club might have more on Goldschmidt's status later Friday.