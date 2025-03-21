Fantasy Baseball
Paul Goldschmidt

Paul Goldschmidt Injury: Remains out Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2025

Goldschmidt (back) remains out of the Yankees' lineup for Friday's contest against the Tigers, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports.

Goldschmidt had eyed either Thursday or Friday for his return to Grapefruit League play, but that goal wasn't met. It's not cause for concern yet, as the Yankees could just be exercising extra caution with the first baseman. The club might have more on Goldschmidt's status later Friday.

Paul Goldschmidt
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
