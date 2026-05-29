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Paul Goldschmidt News: Blasts three-run homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 29, 2026

Goldschmidt went 1-for-5 with a three-run home run in Friday's 8-2 win over the Athletics.

Goldschmidt has gone 6-for-19 over his last four games, adding four RBI. The first baseman is up to six homers on the year, five of which have come over his last 19 contests, a span in which he's batting .313 (20-for-64). He's hitting .262 with an .871 OPS on the year, and he's added 18 RBI, 18 runs scored, six doubles and a triple through 32 games. While Giancarlo Stanton (calf) and Jasson Dominguez (shoulder) are both out, the Yankees have plenty of room to keep both Goldschmidt and Ben Rice in the lineup on an everyday basis.

Paul Goldschmidt
New York Yankees
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