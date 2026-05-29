Paul Goldschmidt News: Blasts three-run homer
Goldschmidt went 1-for-5 with a three-run home run in Friday's 8-2 win over the Athletics.
Goldschmidt has gone 6-for-19 over his last four games, adding four RBI. The first baseman is up to six homers on the year, five of which have come over his last 19 contests, a span in which he's batting .313 (20-for-64). He's hitting .262 with an .871 OPS on the year, and he's added 18 RBI, 18 runs scored, six doubles and a triple through 32 games. While Giancarlo Stanton (calf) and Jasson Dominguez (shoulder) are both out, the Yankees have plenty of room to keep both Goldschmidt and Ben Rice in the lineup on an everyday basis.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Paul Goldschmidt See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target6 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, May 1811 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, May 1811 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week12 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target13 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Paul Goldschmidt See More