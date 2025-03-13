Paul Goldschmidt News: Continues hot spring

Goldschmidt went 2-for-3 with a home run, a double, two total runs and four total RBI in a Grapefruit League victory against Detroit on Thursday.

Goldschmidt belted a massive 447-foot solo homer in the fourth frame and added a three-run double in the following inning. The veteran first baseman is enjoying a productive spring, slashing .300/.323/.700 while tying for the team lead in home runs (three) and RBI (10). Goldschmidt posted a career-worst .716 OPS with the Cardinals last season, but he could benefit from a change of scenery in what will be his first campaign as a Yankee.