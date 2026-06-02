Paul Goldschmidt News: Drives in four runs Tuesday
Goldschmidt went 3-for-5 with a two-run double and a two-run home run during the Yankees' 9-4 loss to the Guardians on Tuesday.
Goldschmidt was responsible for all four runs that the Yankees scored Tuesday, including a two-run homer off Joey Cantillo in the third inning that gave the Bronx Bombers a 2-1 lead. Goldschmidt has logged two home runs over his last four games and is up to seven on the season, which is tied for fourth-most on the Yankees. He is on a seven-game hitting streak, having gone 11-for-31 (.344) with nine RBI in that span.
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