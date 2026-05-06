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Paul Goldschmidt News: Homers against Texas

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 6, 2026 at 10:01am

Goldschmidt went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Tuesday's 7-4 win over the Rangers.

Goldschmidt connected for his second homer of the season and first since April 1, taking Tyler Alexander deep for a solo shot in the eighth inning to extend the lead. The blast was also the 374th home run of his career, moving him into 82nd place on the all-time leaderboard. The veteran has started to show signs of life at the plate, reaching base safely in five straight games. Goldschmidt is currently slashing .209/.306/.442 with four doubles, seven RBI and 10 runs scored in 49 trips to the plate.

Paul Goldschmidt
New York Yankees
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