Paul Goldschmidt News: Homers against Texas Tuesday

Goldschmidt went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Tuesday's 7-4 win over the Rangers.

Goldschmidt connected for his second homer of the season and first since April 1, taking Tyler Alexander deep for a solo shot in the eighth inning to extend the lead. The blast was also the 374th home run of his career, moving him into 82nd place on the all-time leaderboard. The veteran has started to show signs of life at the plate, now reaching base safely in five straight games. Goldschmidt is currently slashing .209/.306/.442 with four doubles, seven RBI and 10 runs scored in 49 trips to the plate.