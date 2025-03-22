Fantasy Baseball
Paul Goldschmidt headshot

Paul Goldschmidt News: In Saturday's lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2025

Goldschmidt (back) will start at first base and bat leadoff in Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Phillies.

Goldschmidt's return to the spring lineup comes one day after initially scheduled, but he now seems to be fully recovered from the back soreness that has been bothering him since Monday. The veteran first baseman has been great this spring, slashing .313/.389/.688 with three homers and 10 RBI through 36 plate appearances.

