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Paul Goldschmidt News: Not starting versus lefty

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2026

Goldschmidt is not in the lineup for Thursday's game versus the Athletics.

The Athletics are sending left-hander Jeffrey Springs to the bump, but the Yankees are going with lefty Ben Rice at first base rather than the righty-swinging Goldschmidt. It's only the second lefty the Yanks have faced thus far, and Goldschmidt was in the lineup the first time, but the team will give Rice his chances against lefties this season on occasion.

Paul Goldschmidt
New York Yankees
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