Paul Goldschmidt News: Not starting versus lefty
Goldschmidt is not in the lineup for Thursday's game versus the Athletics.
The Athletics are sending left-hander Jeffrey Springs to the bump, but the Yankees are going with lefty Ben Rice at first base rather than the righty-swinging Goldschmidt. It's only the second lefty the Yanks have faced thus far, and Goldschmidt was in the lineup the first time, but the team will give Rice his chances against lefties this season on occasion.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Paul Goldschmidt See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target5 days ago
-
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: American League Latest Trends9 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target12 days ago
-
Rounding Third
AL Tout Wars Auction Review14 days ago
-
MLB Picks
MLB Futures: NL MVP Award Odds15 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Paul Goldschmidt See More