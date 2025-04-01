Paul Goldschmidt News: Settling into leadoff spot

Goldschmidt will start at first base and bat leadoff in Tuesday's game versus the Diamondbacks.

When Goldschmidt batted leadoff in the Yankees' second game of the season, the feeling was that it was only because the club was facing a left-hander. However, he has now remained at the top of the batting order in the two contests since then, as well, and both of them have been against righties. The Yankees have scored a whopping 32 runs in two games with Goldschmidt in the leadoff spot, so manager Aaron Boone doesn't feel the need to switch things up. After hitting leadoff Opening Day, Austin Wells is batting sixth for the third game in a row.