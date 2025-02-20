Fantasy Baseball
Paul Goldschmidt News: Slated to play in spring opener

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 20, 2025

Goldschmidt is scheduled to start Friday in the Yankees' Grapefruit League opener versus the Rays, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

He'll be making his Yankees debut after he wrapped up a six-year stint in St. Louis by signing a one-year, $12.5 million contract with New York in December. The 37-year-old has seen his production tail off dramatically following his MVP-winning 2022 campaign, but the .716 OPS he provided for St. Louis in 2024 represents a notable upgrade from what the Yankees received from the trio of Anthony Rizzo (.636), Ben Rice (.613) and DJ LeMahieu (.528), who combined to make more than 90 percent of the starts at first base a season ago.

