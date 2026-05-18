Paul Goldschmidt News: Swats leadoff homer Monday
Goldschmidt went 2-for-4 with a solo homer, an RBI double and one walk in Monday's 7-6 win over the Blue Jays.
Leading off in the bottom of the first inning, Goldschmidt jumped a first-pitch sinker from Patrick Corbin and took it deep to the opposite field for his fifth homer of the season. He later walked in the second and got the best of Corbin again in the fourth with an RBI double. Goldschmidt has been on a tear at the plate the past three-plus weeks. Since April 26, he's 17-for-45 (.378) with three doubles, four homers, 10 RBI, 10 runs scored and a 5:8 BB:K. Goldschmidt entered Monday with an elite 195 wRC+ and .361 ISO against left-handed pitching.
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