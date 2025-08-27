Sewald threw all fastballs in his first side session over the weekend, but he may have been able to incorporate some breaking pitches into Tuesday's workout. The right-hander is expected to complete at least a couple more bullpen sessions before he advances to facing hitters, and eventually, returns from the 60-day injured list in September. Sewald has yet to make his Tigers debut after he was initially placed on the Guardians' IL on July 15 due to a right shoulder strain before being traded to Detroit just over two weeks later.