Paul Sewald

Paul Sewald Injury: Departs with injury Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 28, 2025 at 4:39pm

Sewald (undisclosed) was forced to exit Monday's contest against the Twins in the top of the fifth inning, Chris Assenheimer of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Sewald entered the game in the top of the fifth with the Guardians trailing 4-0, subsequently retiring the first two batters he faced, one of which he struck out. The right hander then delivered a first-pitch 90.7 mph fastball to Ryan Jeffers, which missed the zone. Sewald then appeared to be in some discomfort, exiting the game with one of Cleveland's trainers. Tim Herrin replaced him on the mound and more information on Sewald's status will likely come following Monday's contest.

Paul Sewald
Cleveland Guardians

