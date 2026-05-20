Paul Sewald News: Achieves 11th save

Sewald struck out one in a hitless and scoreless ninth inning in Wednesday's 6-3 win over San Francisco

Sewald pitched for the first time in the series versus the Giants Wednesday and got his 11th save in 12 chances this year. After regaining his footing in his last save attempt, Sewald needed only 13 pitches to earn the save after blowing his first save of the season a week ago. This lowers his ERA to 4.15 with a 20:6 K:BB ratio.