Paul Sewald News: Adds velo

Sewald allowed one run on one hit and struck out one over one inning in Saturday's spring game against the Angels.

Sewald showed improved velocity in his Cactus League debut, which came in the fourth inning against some of the Angels expected starters. The 35-year-old reliever averaged 92 mph on the eight fastballs he threw, a couple of ticks up from the 90 mph he averaged in 2025 and more in line with the velocity he showed in a previous stint with the Diamondbacks. Sewald credited the improved velo to the work he put in at Driveline over the offseason, Alex Weiner of Arizona Sports reports. With Arizona having no set closer at this point in spring training, Sewald is in the mix for save opportunities along with Kevin Ginkel and Ryan Thompson.