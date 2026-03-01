Paul Sewald headshot

Paul Sewald News: Adds velo

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 1, 2026 at 5:10am

Sewald allowed one run on one hit and struck out one over one inning in Saturday's spring game against the Angels.

Sewald showed improved velocity in his Cactus League debut, which came in the fourth inning against some of the Angels expected starters. The 35-year-old reliever averaged 92 mph on the eight fastballs he threw, a couple of ticks up from the 90 mph he averaged in 2025 and more in line with the velocity he showed in a previous stint with the Diamondbacks. Sewald credited the improved velo to the work he put in at Driveline over the offseason, Alex Weiner of Arizona Sports reports. With Arizona having no set closer at this point in spring training, Sewald is in the mix for save opportunities along with Kevin Ginkel and Ryan Thompson.

Paul Sewald
Arizona Diamondbacks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Paul Sewald See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Paul Sewald See More
Leaderboard of the Week: Biggest ADP Movers
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Biggest ADP Movers
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
10 days ago
Closer Encounters: 2026 MLB Closer Rankings
MLB
Closer Encounters: 2026 MLB Closer Rankings
Author Image
Ryan Rufe
11 days ago
Collette Calls: Values in the 2026 Scrap Heap
MLB
Collette Calls: Values in the 2026 Scrap Heap
Author Image
Jason Collette
19 days ago
The Z Files: Strategy and Rankings for The NFBC Postseason Holdem Contest
MLB
The Z Files: Strategy and Rankings for The NFBC Postseason Holdem Contest
Author Image
Todd Zola
150 days ago
Collette Calls: Next Man Up?
MLB
Collette Calls: Next Man Up?
Author Image
Jason Collette
222 days ago