Paul Sewald News: Adds velo
Sewald allowed one run on one hit and struck out one over one inning in Saturday's spring game against the Angels.
Sewald showed improved velocity in his Cactus League debut, which came in the fourth inning against some of the Angels expected starters. The 35-year-old reliever averaged 92 mph on the eight fastballs he threw, a couple of ticks up from the 90 mph he averaged in 2025 and more in line with the velocity he showed in a previous stint with the Diamondbacks. Sewald credited the improved velo to the work he put in at Driveline over the offseason, Alex Weiner of Arizona Sports reports. With Arizona having no set closer at this point in spring training, Sewald is in the mix for save opportunities along with Kevin Ginkel and Ryan Thompson.
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Biggest ADP Movers10 days ago
-
Closer Encounters
Closer Encounters: 2026 MLB Closer Rankings11 days ago
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: Values in the 2026 Scrap Heap19 days ago
-
The Z Files
The Z Files: Strategy and Rankings for The NFBC Postseason Holdem Contest150 days ago
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: Next Man Up?222 days ago