Paul Sewald headshot

Paul Sewald News: Allows run but converts save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 26, 2026

Sewald allowed one run on one hit and struck out one without walking a batter to earn the save in Tuesday's 7-5 win over the Giants.

Sewald served up a solo shot to Willy Adames, but the Giants never mounted a real threat to the Diamondbacks' lead. This is the first time all year Sewald has allowed a run while converting a save. He hasn't been all that dominant with a 3.98 ERA, though his 0.79 WHIP and 23:6 K:BB are strong marks through 20.1 innings this year. Sewald has converted 13 of 14 save chances in 2026, and his next save will be the 100th of his career.

Paul Sewald
Arizona Diamondbacks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Paul Sewald See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Paul Sewald See More
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves Over the Long Weekend?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves Over the Long Weekend?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
Yesterday
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
5 days ago
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)
MLB
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)
Author Image
Brandon Justice
5 days ago
Closer Encounters: 2026 Mid-Season Closer Rankings
MLB
Closer Encounters: 2026 Mid-Season Closer Rankings
Author Image
Ryan Rufe
9 days ago
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
12 days ago