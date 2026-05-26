Paul Sewald News: Allows run but converts save
Sewald allowed one run on one hit and struck out one without walking a batter to earn the save in Tuesday's 7-5 win over the Giants.
Sewald served up a solo shot to Willy Adames, but the Giants never mounted a real threat to the Diamondbacks' lead. This is the first time all year Sewald has allowed a run while converting a save. He hasn't been all that dominant with a 3.98 ERA, though his 0.79 WHIP and 23:6 K:BB are strong marks through 20.1 innings this year. Sewald has converted 13 of 14 save chances in 2026, and his next save will be the 100th of his career.
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