Paul Sewald News: Cedes homer in win

Sewald allowed two runs on two hits while striking out one over 1.1 innings in Monday's 6-4 win over the Yankees.

Sewald got the last two outs of the seventh inning before getting stung by a Jazz Chisholm two-run blast in the eighth. He's allowed three home runs and has a 6.10 ERA over 10.1 innings (12 outings). Sewald, who has experience as a closer, could garner save opportunities at some point, if the issues Emmanuel Clase (two blown saves, 7.84 ERA, 2.23 WHIP) has exhibited thus far prompts manager Stephen Vogt to remove him as the closer.