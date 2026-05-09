Paul Sewald News: Clean inning for save

Sewald struck out two in a perfect inning to earn the save in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Mets.

This was Sewald's first save since April 17 versus the Blue Jays. Over his last six appearances, he's given up three runs across 5.1 innings with a 6:4 K:BB. The lack of saves has come down to the Diamondbacks producing too few opportunities -- this was just their second win in eight games in May. Sewald is at a 3.29 ERA, 0.73 WHIP and 17:4 K:BB through 13.2 innings this season. He's converted all eight of his save chances this year despite some hiccups in non-save situations.