Paul Sewald headshot

Paul Sewald News: Cleans up loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2026

Sewald retired the lone batter faced in the eighth inning of Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Dodgers.

Arizona led 2-1 in the eighth inning with Sewald warming up in the bullpen, presumably to save the game in the ninth, but he never got the chance. Juan Morillo allowed a two-run home run in the eighth, setting up Sewald to get the final out of the inning in a non-save situation.

Paul Sewald
Arizona Diamondbacks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Paul Sewald See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Paul Sewald See More
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
MLB
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
Author Image
Kyle Behrens
3 days ago
Top 10 Spring Training Job Battle Winners
MLB
Top 10 Spring Training Job Battle Winners
Rotowire Staff
4 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
7 days ago
Spring Training Job Battles: NL West
MLB
Spring Training Job Battles: NL West
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
17 days ago
Leaderboard of the Week: Biggest ADP Movers
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Biggest ADP Movers
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
38 days ago