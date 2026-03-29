Paul Sewald News: Cleans up loss

Sewald retired the lone batter faced in the eighth inning of Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Dodgers.

Arizona led 2-1 in the eighth inning with Sewald warming up in the bullpen, presumably to save the game in the ninth, but he never got the chance. Juan Morillo allowed a two-run home run in the eighth, setting up Sewald to get the final out of the inning in a non-save situation.