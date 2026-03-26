Paul Sewald News: Early favorite for saves

Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo indicated Thursday that Sewald is likely to get the first chance to serve as the team's closer, Cameron Cox of 12 News in Arizona reports.

When asked who will be the team's closer, Lovullo noted that Sewald has been a "very back end" reliever for a "long time" and "I'd be foolish not to strongly consider him" as closer. Lovullo did not mention any other relievers by name, only adding that Sewald will not be able to pitch every day, so the club will need "understudies" if Sewald is the closer. While Sewald looks like the clear early favorite for saves in the Diamondbacks bullpen, Kevin Ginkel and Ryan Thompson could also be in the mix. Sewald held a 4.58 ERA and 20:6 K:BB between the Guardians and Tigers during an injury-shortened 2025 season.