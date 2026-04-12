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Paul Sewald News: Earns fifth save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Sewald earned the save in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Phillies, striking out two in a perfect ninth inning.

Sewald was summoned to protect a one-run lead in the ninth and retired the bottom of the Phillies' lineup in order on just 11 pitches. He's kept opponents scoreless in six of eight appearances this season while converting all five of his save opportunities. Overall, the 35-year-old owns a 2.84 ERA, 0.63 WHIP and 9:0 K:BB through his first 6.1 innings.

Paul Sewald
Arizona Diamondbacks
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