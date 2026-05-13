Paul Sewald News: Implodes in first blown save
Sewald (0-4) was charged with the loss and a blown save Wednesday against the Rangers, allowing three runs on three hits and one walk in one-third of an inning. He struck out one.
The Diamondbacks rallied for three runs in the top of the ninth frame to create a save opportunity for Sewald, but the hurler couldn't get the job done Wednesday. The 35-year-old right-hander has been prone to the occasional meltdown as Arizona's closer, giving up multiple runs in three of his 18 outings this year. Overall, Sewald has a 4.70 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 19:5 K:BB over 15.1 innings while converting nine of his 10 save chances.
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