Paul Sewald headshot

Paul Sewald News: In mix to close for Arizona

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 17, 2026

Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo listed Sewald, Kevin Ginkel and Ryan Thompson as candidates to emerge as the team's closer, Alex D'Agostino of SI.com reports.

"I mean it's probably simple arithmetic for you guys to figure out," Lovullo said. "I'm just going to go kind of blind here, but Sewald, Ginkel, Thompson, all those guys that have had that experience in big moments... they're all wanting to do it." Lovullo prefers to establish a defined closer, though it's unclear whether he intends to name one prior to Opening Day. A.J. Puk (elbow) and Justin Martinez (elbow) should also be in the closer mix when they return. Sewald was the Diamondbacks' closer when they won the National League pennant in 2023 and opened the 2024 season in the role before eventually losing it. The veteran righty held a 4.58 ERA and 20:6 K:BB between the Guardians and Tigers during an injury-shortened 2025 season.

Paul Sewald
Arizona Diamondbacks
