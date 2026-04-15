Paul Sewald News: Locks down sixth save
Sewald struck out one in a perfect ninth inning Tuesday to record his sixth save of the season in a 4-3 win over the Orioles.
The veteran reliever needed 11 pitches (seven strikes) to convert his sixth straight save chance to begin the season. Sewald has a 2.45 ERA, 0.55 WHIP and 10:0 K:BB through 7.1 innings, and while he's been a little lucky with a .143 BABIP in the early going, his 13.5 percent swinging strike rate is also his best mark since 2023.
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