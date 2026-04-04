Paul Sewald News: Nabs third save of season
Sewald struck out two to record the save after tossing a scoreless and hitless inning in Saturday's 2-1 win over Atlanta.
The veteran right-hander retired the side in order, but Atlanta made him work for it with a pair of eight-pitch at-bats and a total of 21 pitches (14 strikes) Sewald is 3-for-3 in save chances this season and has posted four scoreless outings in five appearances, with the lone exception being Friday's game against Atlanta, when he allowed two runs on two homers over two-thirds of an inning.
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