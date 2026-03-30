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Paul Sewald News: Nails down first save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2026

Sewald earned a save against the Tigers on Monday, striking out one batter in a perfect inning of work.

It didn't look like there would be any save opportunities after Arizona built an 8-0 lead through five frames, but Detroit made a late rally to get close. Sewald was summoned to protect a three-run lead in the ninth frame, and he avoided any drama by retiring the side in order on 12 pitches. Manager Torey Lovullo previously hinted that Sewald might be the favorite for early save chances, and that became a firmer scenario given Monday's bullpen usage. Sewald certainly has plenty of experience in the role, having racked up 81 regular-season saves between 2021 and 2024.

Paul Sewald
Arizona Diamondbacks
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