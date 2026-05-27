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Paul Sewald News: Notches 14th save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 27, 2026

Sewald earned the save in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Giants, striking out one in a perfect ninth inning.

Sewald's now converted his last five save chances, allowing just one run on one hit in that span (six innings). Overall, the veteran closer has logged 14 saves while posting a 3.80 ERA with a 0.75 WHIP and 24:6 K:BB across 21.1 innings this year.

Paul Sewald
Arizona Diamondbacks
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